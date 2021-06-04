About $300,000 in federal funding is available for qualifying business owners, and applications will be accepted until funding runs out.

The last few months at Kush Hair Studio have been anything but slow.

"Business is real good now," Owner Jenna Morehouse says.

Morehouse says she owes her success to high demand in 2020.

"Reopening was so fun. Everyone needed a haircut so it was real busy in June."

And she's grateful for the city's support last year too, through a grant with the Small Business Resiliency Project.

"The grant helped me stay afloat with rent, utilities, payroll and different things like that," she says.

Davenport city officials want more small business owners to apply for the federal funding that's currently available.

"Any service or business that needed to be shutdown during COVID-19, even if you've bounced back, we know you felt the hurt at the beginning or maybe the middle of COVID, so we want your application," Economic Development Manager Susanne Knutsen says.

About $300,000 is available in $20,000 and $5,000 grants for businesses open before March 2020 with fewer than 50 full-time employees. Applications are accepted by e-mail and mail, and applications will be accepted until funding runs out.

"We want to make sure people can recoup and recover," Knutsen says. "(We want to make sure people can) build inventory and stores so that way, you can go longer and further forward so you're set up for success in 2021 and beyond."