If Seefried Industrial Properties pursues the contract with the city of Davenport, it would bring 1,000 permanent jobs to the area.

The empty lot beside Sterilite Corporation in Davenport could soon be the home of one of the largest employers in the Quad Cities, as the proposed distribution center would bring about 1,000 permanent jobs to the Quad Cities area.

What that work would be is still unknown because the city is in a non-disclosure agreement with Seefried Industrial Properties. Bruce Berger, Director of Community Planning and Economic Development, says if the resolution is approved, it would be up to Seefried Industrial Properties to decide whether or not to continue the contract.

Berger says a timeline on an answer from the development company is unknown.

The resolution the city council is voting on Wednesday, May 12, would be a three million square foot warehouse distribution center. It would take about two years to construct and cost at least $100 Million.

The infrastructure in the area would also need work to accommodate for more traffic, so a second resolution is also being considered by city council to contract Shive-Hattery Architecture and Engineering in Moline to do nearly $5 Million worth of road improvements in the area.

While the city can't disclose many more details on the project, a local staffing agency says it's projects like this that draw more eyes and talent to the Quad Cities.

"There's been a shift change," Express Employment Professionals Co-Owner Lindsey Hanna says. "Sometimes there's a lot of jobs and enough people, and there's other times where there's a lot of people and not enough jobs. Hopefully, there'll be an economic shift when they're ready and looking because I know there's people looking for good work talent.

According to Seefried Industrial Properties website, the company has worked with companies like Best Buy and Amazon, but the details of what the warehouse distribution center would be used for are still unknown.

"Overall, it might be great things for the Quad Cities," Hanna says.