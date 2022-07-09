Chief Jeffery Bladel to be officially sworn in by Davenport City Council

Bladel has served the Davenport Police Department for 27 years in various roles and has worked as the Assistant Chief of Police since 2016.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport City Council and Mayor Mike Matson will officially swear in Chief Jeffery Bladel as the chief of police before the public on Wednesday, Sept. 7 during the city's council meeting.

The department hasn't had a new chief in over 30 years and the new chief said violent crime will be one of his biggest challenges.

Although the city has seen a 27% decline in violent crime and 4% decline in stolen vehicles last year, the department's homicide numbers remain consistent.

Bladel has been assistant chief for the last six years and interim chief since former Chief Paul Sikorski retired in August.

He previously oversaw the Quad Cities National Integrated Ballistic Information Network anti-violent crime initiative, the new crime analysis unit and the launch of a group violence intervention strategy.