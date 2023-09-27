Davenport mayor announces task force to investigate alderman's accusations of racism

Fifth Ward Alderman Tim Kelly accused two fellow aldermen of using racial language.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport Mayor Mike Matson announced the city will be looking into allegations from its only Black alderman that other members used racist language against him.

At the council's meeting on Sept. 27, Matson said that a task force will be put together to investigate accusations from 5th Ward Alderman Tim Kelly that fellow alderman Rick Dunn and Robby Ortiz used offensive racial terms to describe him.

"When you have a colleague that says stuff to you like, 'he was a nice colored gentleman,' I have to say we don't say those words anymore," Kelly said at a Sept. 20 meeting.

