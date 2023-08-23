Largest individual donation in college history: Chiropractic school in Davenport receives $4M

The donation came from a couple in Florida.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Palmer College of Chiropractic recently received a donation of $4 million dollars — the largest ever in the college's 126-year history. It came from a couple in Florida who are choosing to remain anonymous, according to a press release.

The gift helped "shatter" the college's fundraising goal of $25 million in a recent move called "Daring and Driven: The Campaign for Palmer College." The donation has raised the amount of money donated by alumni and friends to almost $30 million. It's also "the largest fundraising campaign ever undertaken by a chiropractic college," according to the release.

Palmer is the first and largest chiropractic college in the world with its main campus in Davenport. The last record-breaking donation totaled $3.3 million. The fundraiser is set to end on Sept. 1 and the college has now raised its campaign goal to $30 million.

The following statement from Dennis Marchiori, chancellor and CEO of the school, was included in the press release.

“This is truly remarkable. History is happening at Palmer College. We knew our plans for the future of chiropractic education and this fundraising campaign were ambitious, but they were also crucial to educating the very best Doctors of Chiropractic in the world. I have had the chance to get to know the couple who made this $4 million gift, and they not only believe in Palmer, but also in the healing power of chiropractic. We are deeply grateful and humbled by their generosity.”

The press release stated the college has been experiencing "record-breaking enrollment growth" and over the last five years, many investments have been made to improve the experiences of students. In Davenport, new apartments and study spaces were built, along with a new center offering "state-of-the-art wet and dry labs and classroom spaces" for students.

Palmer is also offering the largest amount of scholarships ever in school history. The college would like to offer scholarships to every student one day.