Davenport becomes 'Certified Gigabit City'

Having installed over 980 miles of fiber optic cable, Metronet has provided fiber-optic internet access to the majority of Davenport homes and businesses.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport has been named a "Certified Gigabit City" after Metronet's ultra-high speed fiber optic network recently became accessible to a majority of households and businesses in the city.

Since Metronet began construction in Davenport in 2019, the company has installed over 980 million miles of fiber optic cable throughout the city.

Certification as a Certified Gigabit City is earned when a majority of households and businesses gain access to Metronet's symmetrical fiber optic internet speeds of at least 1 gigabit (1,000 megabits per second).

“As Metronet expands to bring reliable, high-speed service to more residents and businesses throughout Davenport, our community has had the opportunity to improve our education, work, and online lives to compete with rapidly growing cities,” said Mayor Mike Matson. “We are proud to officially be a Certified Gigabit City.”