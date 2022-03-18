Police: Teen shot and killed Friday morning in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday morning, according to Davenport Police Department.
Officers responded to calls of shots fired at 6:19 a.m. in the 900 block of Iroquois Drive. Police said they arrived and found the victim with fatal gunshot wounds.
The incident is currently under investigation. The identity of the boy was not immediately released.
