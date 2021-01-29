A bond rating is the equivalent of a city's credit score. The better the score, the lower the interest rates the city would pay on loans.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The City of Davenport announced Friday it received its most recent bond rating.

A bond rating is the city's equivalent of a credit score, according to Davenport Assistant City Administrator Mallory Merritt. The better the rating, the lower the interest rates the city would likely pay when borrowing, Merritt said.

Davenport received a "AA" rating from the rating agency, S & P. The city has held that rating level since 2018. That was an improvement from the "AA minus" rating the city held from 2014 until 2018, Merritt said.

The rating is important because it helps the city attract investors and when going through the "refunding" process, which is like refinancing a loan, Merritt said.

The Davenport City Council will soon vote to refinance some loans from 2013, and the high rating could save the city about $675,000 if interest rates become favorable.

Administrators say that lets the city plan for more infrastructure and neighborhood projects.

"What that means is that we are able to do more projects and increase our investment to the capital improvement program because we're paying about $675,000 less in interest costs," Merritt said.

The city said the "AA" rating also means Davenport's finances look stable for the future. Merritt said the rating the city received provided a "stable outlook," meaning the rating agency does not expect the city's bond rating to fall.