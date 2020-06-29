Davenport backtracks, postpones fireworks display as QCA sees surge in COVID-19 cases

Less than two weeks after announcing a fireworks display amid the coronavirus pandemic, Davenport has postponed the celebration commemorating Independence Day.

The fireworks were originally to be held on July 3. An announcement postponing the fireworks came after Dr. Louis Katz, Medical Director of the Scott County Health Department, advised against the large gathering, the City of Davenport said in a statement Monday.

"With the recent rise in cases in Scott County, the City has determined it best to postpone the Star Spangled Extravaganza," Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said. "We know that fireworks on the Fourth of July is a beloved tradition and that this decision will disappoint some people, but this is all for the safety of our community."

Information on when the fireworks display will be rescheduled will be announced at a later date.

Davenport planned to independently launch fireworks after Red, White & Boom, an annual bi-city fireworks display on the Mississippi River near the Centennial Bridge, was canceled.