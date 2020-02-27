x
Davenport artist finalist in competition to design PBR label

Kalli McCleary's design is one of 20 finalists. Voting for the top three ends this weekend!
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Cheers! A Davenport woman's artwork is a finalist in PBR's 'Art Can Contest'. 

Titled “So Good You Wanna Steal It”, Kalli McCleary described her piece as simplistic and commercial featuring a bandit stealing the PBR logo with a sidekick raccoon.

McCleary's design is one of 20 finalists. On the PBR website her art can is listed as number 15

Voting for the top three contenders ends this weekend.

McCleary is a Muscatine High School graduate and a St. Ambrose University marketing alumnus. She says she taught herself graphic design.

"It stands out to be unique against the others," McCleary said. "Not that it's better technically, but it just has some individuality to it."