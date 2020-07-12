Apartment complex fire displaces Davenport family

One family is getting aid from the Red Cross after a fire Monday morning left them without a home.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Monday morning fire in one unit of a small apartment complex in Davenport left one family without a home.

At about 11:17 a.m. on December 7, the Davenport Fire Department was dispatched to a small, three-unit apartment complex in the 2700 block of Brady Street.

When they arrived, fire crews spotted smoke in the building's first floor and were able to contain the fire to the unit it began in and extinguished it. Four people were already outside the building when the crews arrived, and one person who still inside was helped out.

Two of the building's three units were occupied, with the family of the damaged unit being forced from their home due to the blaze. The second unit sustained no damage.

The displaced family is receiving aid from the Red Cross. No injuries were reported.