Davenport announces alternative pool schedule to due lack of lifeguards

A lifeguard hiring shortage has lead to Davenport only opening its pools and swim programs on certain days of the week.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Due to lack of lifeguards, the City of Davenport has revised its pool schedule for the 2021 season.

Annie Wittenmyer Aquatic Center and Fejervary Pool will be alternating open days for their public and lap swim programs from June 12 through August 22.

Annie Wittenmyer Aquatic Center will be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, while Fejervary Pool will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Both facilities have operating hours of m 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The facilities will be simultaneously running the Learn to Swim program from Monday to Thursday.

Both pools will be operating at a halved capacity of 325 guests at a time. Dohse Pool will not be operating for the Summer 2021 season.