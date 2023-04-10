Davenport alderman suing another alderman for defamation

4th Ward Alderman Robby Ortiz says comments from 5th Ward Alderman Tim Kelly, which claimed that Ortiz used a racial slur, were defamatory.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport alderman is now suing a fellow alderman, accusing him of defamation, among other things.

The lawsuit, filed in Iowa District Court on Oct. 2 by 4th Ward Alderman Robby Ortiz, is against 5th Ward Alderman Tim Kelly.

At a Sept. 27 council meeting, Kelly, who is Black, directly accused alderman Ortiz and 1st Ward Alderman Rick Dunn of using racist language towards him on several occasions. Specifically, Kelly said Ortiz has used a racial slur several times, which he said co-workers heard.

At an Oct. 4 committee of the whole meeting, Ortiz announced the lawsuit, saying it will clear his name.

"It is my hope that the investigation and the court case will shed light on the truth, as I did not and have not ever made racist remarks," Ortiz said. "I hope the city and the courts can resolve this matter quickly."

"We have to remember that J.J. Condon was in the room, Kyle Gripp was in the room, and Rick Dunn was in the room," Kelly said in response. "You just remember that when you try to pursue something legal, I wasn't there by myself."

Several community members spoke out in support of Kelly, including the Davenport NAACP president, Mike Guster. "To establish and maintain a racially hostile working environment for the gentleman from the 5th ward is unacceptable and offensive," Guster said.

"I'm telling you, it's not okay," one woman said. "The proof is already out, so what is an investigation for?"

At the Sept. 27 meeting, Davenport mayor Mike Matson said a task force would be formed to investigate alderman Kelly's accusations. It is unclear if that plan will still go forward.