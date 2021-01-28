Plane slides off Davenport Municipal Airport runway during training exercise

A small aircraft was landing when its wing clipped a snow pile, causing it to slide off the runway and begin to leak fuel.

On Thursday, January 28 at about 4:30 p.m., a small corporate aircraft was in the process of landing during a training exercise when its wing clipped a snow pile on the side of the runway.

The plane then slid off the runway and after it came to a stop, began to leak fuel onto the tarmac.

Davenport Police and Fire responded to the scene quickly, and were later joined by Carver Aero, the airport's fixed-base operator, who has begun cleaning up the fuel leak.

Two people were aboard the plane during the incident. They did not appear to sustain any notable injuries.