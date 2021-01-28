Plane slides off Davenport Municipal Airport runway during training exercise

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A small plane landing at the Davenport Municipal Airport clipped a snow bank and slid off the runaway, causing the airfield to be shut down Thursday afternoon.
On Thursday, January 28 at about 4:30 p.m., a small corporate aircraft was in the process of landing during a training exercise when its wing clipped a snow pile on the side of the runway.
The plane then slid off the runway and after it came to a stop, began to leak fuel onto the tarmac.
Davenport Police and Fire responded to the scene quickly, and were later joined by Carver Aero, the airport's fixed-base operator, who has begun cleaning up the fuel leak.
Two people were aboard the plane during the incident. They did not appear to sustain any notable injuries.
The FAA has been notified for investigation of the accident.