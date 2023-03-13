Darius Rucker to perform in Dubuque in July

Country music star Darius Rucker will perform at Dubuque's Q Casino on Thursday, July 13., joined on the stage by opening act Drew Green.

DUBUQUE, Iowa — A three-time Grammy-award-winning country star will perform on the newly revamped Back Waters stage in Dubuque.

Darius Rucker will perform at Dubuque's Q Casino on Thursday, July 13., joined on the stage by opening act Drew Green.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, March 17. Tickets can be purchased on the casino's website or in person at the casino's guest services area. The event will be held rain or shine.

“We’re excited to have Darius Rucker as one of our featured acts this summer,” said Q Casino Chief Operating & Financial Officer Brian Rakestraw. “From his time spent fronting Hootie and the Blowfish to his current success as a solo artist, he has developed a large following of fans, so it’s exciting to have him share his talents here on the Back Waters Stage in Dubuque.”