Daquiri Factory to open second location at former Shenanigan's Pub in Davenport

The owners of the Daquiri Factory in Rock Island have announced a second location, set to move into the former Shenanigan's Pub in downtown Davenport.

Owner Kyle Peters purchased the property located at 303 W. 3rd St. in Davenport. Peters said the property was bought in order to be able to do the extensive remodeling they plan for both the exterior and interior.

The existing Daquiri Factory, which will remain open, has been open in the District of Rock Island since July 8, 2004.

The current theme of the Rock Island location pays homage to New Orleans, while the new spot will feature more of an "Austin, Texas" flair, according to Peters.

The new location also plans to add food, working with the owners of Café Fresh in Moline, Illinois. Peters plans on being open for dinner hours, while currently considering lunch hours.

They hope to open the Davenport location in early July 2021.

Shenanigans bar closed on New Year's Eve of 2019.