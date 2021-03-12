Dancing Realtor Reindeers: Volunteer bell ringers get creative with red kettle donations

These volunteers went the extra mile in their efforts to help the short-handed Salvation Army this holiday season.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — While taking time to volunteer as bell ringers for the Salvation Army outside of Hy-Vee in Bettendorf, realtors Kaylie Rowe and Marley Nearhouse took their contributions to a new level.

The ladies have a friendship that goes back 40 years, and said they wanted to go the extra mile while they were collecting donations.

"I just think it adds another element," Rowe said. "A lot of people ring the bell, and I think people get used to hearing (the bell) and sometimes they tune it out. But, it's hard to tune this out."

Both women say they plan on doing this again.

It's that kind of effort and enthusiasm that could help the Salvation Army reach their season goal of $750k in donations.