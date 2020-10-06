Cylcist sent to the hospital after evening car accident in Burlington

The Iowa State Patrol says that the cyclist was hit by a car driving in the opposite direction.

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A person riding a bicycle through Burlington in the evening on Tuesday, June 9th was hit by a car and sent to the hospital.

Burlington Police and Fire departments were sent to the scene in the 2500 block on Summer Street at about 8:54 p.m.

The departments and paramedics found an injured person at the scene and sent them to the hospital before seeking help from the Iowa State Patrol in the investigation.

The patrol says that the bicyclist was travelling south when a car going the opposite direction struck them, and that weather conditions may have been a factor in the crash.