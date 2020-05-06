Curfews lifted in Quad Cities after 4 nights

The curfew in Scott County, Iowa as well as in Rock Island, Moline, East Moline, Silvis and Rapids City, Illinois have been all been lifted.

Curfews issued in the Quad Cities area have been lifted after four nights of a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

The curfew in Scott County, Iowa as well as in Rock Island, Moline, East Moline, Silvis and Rapids City, Illinois have been all been lifted.

"We as a City and as a Police Department are committed to taking the time to listen and understand," Davenport Mayor Mike Matson and Police Chief Paul Sikorski said in a joint statement Friday.

"The diversity of Davenport is the heart beat of who were are, and now more than ever, we must stand together, strengthening our resolve to continue on the path for a better tomorrow for all."

Both Matson and Sikorski knelt in solidarity with more than a thousand peaceful protesters at Vander Veer Park in Davenport on Thursday night.

In the statement, Matson and Sikorski said civil unrest overnight Sunday that led to two deaths and a Davenport police officer injured in a shooting does not reflect the community.

"Rather, our community is defined by our citizens who value respectful dialogue to move important issues forward for the betterment for all of our citizens," they said in the statement. "We are encouraged that our community members continued respectful dialogue and peaceful actions throughout the week, not allowing the unrest of Sunday to overshadow the greater message of justice and equality."