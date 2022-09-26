More cruise lines looking at the Quad Cities, so what's the economic impact we can expect?

Dave Herrell with Visit Quad Cities says nearly 50 stops will be made in the Quad Cities from national cruise lines this year.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Quad Cities is welcoming a new cruise ship to the metro Monday, September 26th. Visit Quad Cities says welcoming more ships to the area is by design, activating the Quad Cities' riverfront tourism.

The ship, American Symphony, stopping at River Heritage Park in Davenport is unique, according to Visit Quad Cities, "because American Cruise Line's American Melody [vessel] will also be docked there at the same time".

The American Symphony ship is the fifth riverboat from American Cruise Lines that has been introduced in four years. American Cruise Lines plans to add another ship, American Serenade, next year, bringing American Cruise Line's fleet to 17 ships, which will explore 34 states.

Visit Quad Cities' CEO Dave Herrell says, "at the end of the season we will do a kind of a full-scale analysis." That analysis will look at the economic impact that the cruise industry is having on the Quad Cities area.

"You're seeing these guests, some of them taking part in these wonderful excursions that have been designed by ACL and our team. They are going to get out in the community, folks will have a chance to support small businesses and get emotionally connected to what we've got to offer." Herrell says the impact will be a multi-million dollar economic impact.

Although the guests won't be staying overnight in Quad Cities hotels, Visit Quad Cities says they have a goal to make their experience in the QC a memorable one so they can turn into repeat visitors. "The more times we can get people here, the better positioned, the better we're going to be from a visitation standpoint," Herrell said.

The American Symphony Ship can accommodate 175 guests, features five decks, and offers private balconies. Designers say they used glass in such a way that allows for "unparalleled views throughout the ship". The ship offers spacious lounges indoors and outdoors, a grand dining room, fitness center, and a wellness-yoga studio.

While the ship will be docked in Davenport, Herrell says the Illinois side of the Quad Cities will see some of the economic impact as well. " We are a regional economy." The excursions are planned months in advance and include stops on both sides of the Mississippi River.