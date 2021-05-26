Live updates | Day 6 of Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial

"The State in this case, they got what they wanted and they closed the case," defense attorney Jennifer Frese said in her opening statement Tuesday.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: Some of the images and video depicted in testimony may be graphic in nature.

Wednesday marks Day 6 of the Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial in the death of Mollie Tibbetts.

Jennifer Frese gave the defense's opening statement Tuesday, followed by testimony from a DNA expert, Bahena Rivera's aunt, the mother of his child and Dalton Jack, Tibbetts' boyfriend.

"The State in this case, they got what they wanted and they closed the case," Frese said. "They got what they needed, there was an intense amount of pressure, that's what the evidence has shown you, to close this case, to arrest someone for this vicious crime."

Here's who the defense called as witnesses Tuesday:

First Witness: Dr. Michael Spence, a DNA expert who is often called upon for second opinions in criminal cases.

Second Witness: Alejandra Cervantes, Cristhian Bahena Rivera’s aunt, who says went to the sheriff’s office with her family when they heard her nephew was being questioned.

Third Witness: Iris Monarrez Gamboa, who once was in a relationship with Cristhian; the two have a daughter. She described him as a good father and provider.

Fourth Witness: Anna Young, a fingerprinting specialist who works with the Iowa DCI crime lab. She analyzed items in Cristhian Bahena Rivera’s trunk for latent fingerprints.

Fifth Witness: Dalton Jack, Mollie Tibbetts’ boyfriend, was questioned about his relationship and future plans with Mollie, as well as another woman he was seeing early on in the couple’s relationship. He testified about text conversations regarding those relationships. Dalton testified on the first day of the trial as well.

Bahena Rivera is charged with Murder in the First Degree. Prosecutors rested their case Monday.

