Defense to give opening statement in Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial | Live updates

Prosecutors rested their case Monday after calling the State Medical Examiner, an FBI agent and a forensic anthropologist as witnesses.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: Some of the images and video depicted in testimony may be graphic in nature.

Defense attorneys in the murder trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera are expected to give their opening statement and call witnesses to the stand Tuesday in the death of Mollie Tibbetts.

Prosecutors rested their case Monday after the State Medical Examiner and a forensic anthropologist testified about the condition Tibbetts' body was in when she was found in an Iowa cornfield in August 2018.

Judge Joel Yates then denied a motion from the defense to acquit Bahena Rivera of the murder charge.

Trent Vileta, the lead investigator in the case and an agent with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, testified Monday that only Bahena Rivera gave law enforcement the amount of information warranting an arrest and a murder charge.

Assistant Attorney General Scott Brown: "Any of the other men that you interviewed at all give you that type of information?"

DCI agent Trent Vileta: "No."

Brown: "One person in this case is that right?"

Vileta: "Yes."

Brown: "That person is seated to my right Cristhian Rivera. Would you agree?"

Vileta: "Yeah."

Scroll down to see real-time updates from the courtroom

The defense named several other people who lived around Brooklyn or were seen in town around the time of Tibbetts' disappearance, asking Vileta why they weren't considered suspects.

Defense attorney Chad Frese: "You didn't find it a bit ironic that this man you'd received two tips on, the body was found a quarter-mile from his house."

Vileta: "No, not at all."

Agent Kevin Horan with the FBI told the jury how they used Tibbetts' cell phone data to show her phone moving at a constant pace while running before it picked up speed and turned off once she disappeared.

The jury later saw photos of Mollie Tibbetts' body depicting how she died. Dr. Dennis Klein, the State Medical Examiner, testified she was stabbed at least nine times.

"There's a pointy end towards the top and a slightly squared-off component on the bottom," Klein said. "This is consistent with a knife."

Daily trial recaps

Stream the trial on YouTube

Tuesday, May 24

8:30 a.m.