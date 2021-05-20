WATCH LIVE | Testimony continues on Day 2 of Cristhian Bahena Rivera trial

Six witnesses were called by the state Wednesday, including Mollie Tibbetts' boyfriend Dalton Jack.

Prosecutors gave their opening statement Wednesday before calling six witnesses.

"He admitted that he'd seen Molly the night she disappeared: July 18, 2018. He admitted that he followed her, he got out of his car. He admitted to jogging to catch up with her, that he wanted to get close to her," Poweshiek County Attorney Bart Klaver said about Bahena Rivera. "He admitted that Mollie didn't want to have anything to do with him, that she threatened to call the police. And he admitted he became angry at that time."

The defense has chosen to give its opening statement once the state rests its case.

Tibbetts' boyfriend, Dalton Jack, testified Wednesday he was in Dubuque working a construction job when she disappeared. While under questioning from the defense, Jack said he withheld information from law enforcement about him having a relationship with another woman while dating Tibbetts because he didn't find it relevant.

"I'm obviously not his biggest fan," Jack said of Bahena Rivera. "I wholeheartedly believe he is guilty."

Prosecutors said they are centering their case on three items:

Surveillance video of a black Chevy Malibu, driven by Bahena Rivera, in the area Mollie was last seen

Mollie’s blood in the car

Bahena Rivera’s admissions that he found her attractive, followed her and remembered her body in the trunk

The Scott County jury also heard from Blake Jack, Dalton's brother, along with Deputy Matt Simpson with the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office Wednesday morning.

The Wednesday afternoon witnesses included:

Jillena Scheck, a coworker and family friend of Mollie’s. She recalled trying to get ahold of her when she didn’t show up for work.

Christina Steward, owns a beauty salon in town. She said she saw Mollie running the night she disappeared and went looking for her the next day.

Arely Nunez-Lorenzana, cousin of Cristhian Bahena Rivera. She talked about an agreement to buy him a car and their family gatherings.

Thursday, May 20

Deputy Kivi says the search for Mollie was guided by some of her cell phone data. Involved doing door to door to farmhouses in that rural area in the SE part of Poweshiek County.

8:45 a.m.

The jury is seated, and the state submits dozens of exhibits into evidence.

Deputy Steve Kivi with the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office takes the stand. Testifies he started organizing at the sheriff's office, working to get more information on Mollie's disappearance before heading to the house in Brooklyn where she lived.