WATCH LIVE: Prosecution gives opening statement, calls first witness on Day 1 of Cristhian Bahena Rivera trial

Bahena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts.

Nearly three years after Mollie Tibbetts' death, the suspect in her killing stands trial in Scott County.

26-year-old Cristhian Bahena Rivera is charged with Murder in the First Degree after Tibbetts, a 20-year-old University of Iowa student, went missing during a run in July 2018.

Her body was found a month later, with law enforcement saying Bahena Rivera led them to her body in a rural Iowa cornfield.

Jury selection in the trial began Monday and finished around midday Tuesday, with 12 jurors and three alternates picked. The jury consists of eight women and seven men.

The trial's location has been moved twice: Once to Woodbury County in western Iowa, and a second time to Scott County in eastern Iowa.

The trial will take place inside the Scott County Courthouse in downtown Davenport and is expected to last 10 days, according to an order from Judge Joel Yates.

"Due to the limited size of the courtroom and the required social distancing, no members of the public or the members of the news media, with the exception of one still photographer, will be allowed into the courtroom during the trial," Yates wrote.

An additional reporter will be allowed inside the courtroom solely to take notes on a laptop.

If convicted, Bahena Rivera faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Opening statements are expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

This article will include a livestream of the trial, as well as updates from the trial throughout the day.

Wednesday, May 19

9:43 a.m.

Blake Jack discusses when he first heard Tibbetts may have been missing.

9:30 a.m

Court is back in session.

9:12 a.m.

A 10-minute recess is called to address audio issues in the courtroom.

Defense opts to give its opening at the conclusion of the state's case. First prosecution witness is up. Blake Jack, the brother of Mollie's boyfriend.

9:10 a.m.

Klaver concludes the state's opening arguments.

"There can be no other conclusion, than that the defendant killed Mollie Tibbetts, but I'll ask you to return a verdict," he said. "The only verdict that the evidence demands that you find the defendant guilty of murder in the first degree."

9:03 a.m.

8:56 a.m.

Poweshiek County Attorney Bart Klaver begins opening arguments in the case against Cristhian Bahena Rivera.

"Mollie Tibbetts. This case is her story." Klaver says. "July 18, 2018, Mollie's house-sitting for her boyfriend in Brooklyn, Iowa, taking care of the dogs. Went out for a run on one of her usual routes."

8:30 a.m.