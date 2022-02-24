Saturday car crash that killed Moline teen results in criminal investigation

Victoria Dickey, 17, died after being extracted from a car that had crashed into a tree Saturday, Feb. 19 on 35th Avenue in Moline.

MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's note: The above video aired Feb. 21.

Police have launched a criminal investigation into the car crash that resulted in a 17-year-old girl's death last Saturday, according to a press release from the Moline Police Department sent on Thursday.

Victoria Dickey, a senior at United Township High School, died after the car she was in struck a tree on 35th Avenue in Moline. The driver of the car, who has only been identified as a 22-year-old man, was sent to a hospital.

On Monday, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said an autopsy indicated Dickey's cause of death to be traumatic blunt head trauma.

According to Moline police, the investigation will include an evaluation of roadway and crash scene evidence, a crash reconstruction by the department's traffic unit as well as interviews, area canvassing, video review, lab reports and a search of relevant records by the criminal investigation division.

From there, the case will be turned over to the Rock Island County State's Attorney for review.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the department at 309-797-0401 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 209-762-9500 or via its P3 tips app.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Victoria Dickey, a teen who lost her life way too young," says the release from police.