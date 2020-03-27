Crime Stoppers searches for East Moline murder suspect Lamont Williams

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities has put out a cash reward to aid in the search for a murder suspect in East Moline.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Police have been search for an East Moline murder suspect for over a week, and now Crime Stoppers is asking for community help.

The Moline Police Department executed a high risk search warrant at approximately 4:15pm on 03/18/2020. The residence searched was in the 1800 block of 15th Street Moline. The Moline Police Department executed the search warrant, which was obtained by the East Moline Police Department in relationship to an active homicide investigation in East Moline.

The residence was believed to be occupied by Lamont Lamar Williams (25) of Rock Island. Williams has an active warrant out of Rock Island County for First Degree Murder with a bond set at $2 million. Williams is sought by police for the March 16th, 2020 homicide of Demetrius Tucker (25) of East Moline. Williams was not located during the search warrant on 03/18/2020.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is offering a $2,500.00 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of Lamont Lamar Williams.

Assisting with East Moline’s investigation in the 1800 block of 15th Street Moline was the East Moline Police Department, Moline Police Department, Illinois State Police and the Quad Cities Federal Gang Task Force. The Rock Island County Sherriff’s Department and the Bettendorf Police Department provided the use of their armored vehicles to keep officers safe who were close to the scene.