x
Local News

Crews respond to reports of smoke at Quad Cities International Airport traffic control tower

Emergency crews responded shortly before 7 a.m. on July 22, 2022.
Credit: WQAD
Emergency crews respond to a structure fire call at Quad Cities International Airport's control tower on July 22, 2022.

MOLINE, Ill. — Emergency crews responded to an initial report of the smell of smoke inside the traffic control tower for the Quad Cities International Airport on Friday, July 22.

The incident happened shortly before 7 a.m. The airport's emergency crews responded, along with Coal Valley and Moline Fire departments.

According to QCIA spokesperson Ashleigh Davis, the source of the smell was an electrical cord, but there was no actual fire.

The tower was evacuated as a precaution but employees were able to return to work within an hour of the initial call.

