Crews battle house fire in Davenport Saturday

Davenport firefighters battled a house fire at a single-family home on Saturday afternoon

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Firefighters in Davenport responded to a single-family home Saturday afternoon to battle a house fire.

It happened just after 2 p.m. at a home on Clay Street in Davenport. That's on the city's west side, just east of Fejervary Park.

When crews arrived on scene, firefighters battled thick smoke from the second level of the home. Firefighters were seen breaking out the windows on the second level and fighting the fire from there.

Our News 8 crew could also see fire on the first floor, as well.

Clay Street is closed right now while firefighters work to put out the fire.

Davenport District Chief Paul Hartman said one person was home when the fire started. That person was able to get out without any injuries.

Hartman said firefighters did not notice anything abnormal after putting the fire out. The cause is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. WQAD News 8 will update this story as more information is made available.