Crews battle fast-moving wildfire in northeastern Minnesota

ISABELLA, Minn. — Fire crews are working to contain a fast-spreading wildfire near Greenwood Lake in northeastern Minnesota, and are warning some nearby residents they should prepare to evacuate.

According to the U.S. Forest Service-Superior National Forest, the blaze was spotted around 3 p.m. Sunday on the Laurentian Ranger District, about 15 miles southwest of Isabella.

Lake County Emergency Management Director Matt Pollman said a flyover Monday morning put the size of the fire at approximately 1,000 acres and growing. He said there are currently moderate winds and low humidity, ideal conditions for a wildfire to burn and spread.

Crews from fire departments in Two Harbors, Finland and Silver Bay have all been deployed, and other resources will be tapped.

On Sunday, officials closed McDougal Lake Recreation Area, which includes a campground, boat ramp, picnic area and trail. All visitors were cleared from the area on Sunday, the Forest Service said.

According to a press release, residents in the McDougal Lake area were told that they should be ready to leave the area as the fire continues to grow or changes direction.

At this hour there is no word on a possible cause of the fire.

On Sunday night, Governor Tim Walz authorized the Minnesota National Guard through Emergency Executive Order 21-29 to support the crews already on the ground fighting the fire.

“The Minnesota National Guard’s additional support will be critical to responding to these wildfires and protecting the safety of Minnesotans and their property. I am proud that our Service Members have again answered the call to serve their fellow Minnesotans,” Walz said in a press release.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the State Emergency Operations Center, and partners at Minnesota Interagency Fire Center, including the US Forest Service, will continue to battle the blazing wildfire in Northern Minnesota.

Two other wildfires are burning in the BWCA, one near Little Saganaga Lake and the other northwest of Sawbill Lake. The USDA-Forest Service says no crews have been sent in to fight either wildfire, due to their remote locations and difficult access.