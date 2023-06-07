Crash outside Davenport, near Eldridge leaves 1 dead and 2 others injured

The crash occurred around 6:27 p.m. on Thursday.

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — On Thursday evening around 6:27 p.m., first responders were dispatched to Utica Ridge Road for a motor vehicle accident that left one person dead, according to a press release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

The office's Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.

An initial investigation revealed that one vehicle was traveling southbound on Utica Ridge Road before veering over the center line and striking another vehicle head-on in the northbound lane.

The driver of the veering car, an 18-year-old male, was declared dead at the scene. The investigation determined he was not wearing his seatbelt, according to the release.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit, a 33-year-old female, was trapped inside her vehicle and needed to be "extracted by fire department personnel," according to the release. She sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

A third car was behind the vehicle in the northbound lane and then struck the back of it, sending it into the ditch. The driver, a 19-year-old male, sustained minor injuries.

The Scott County Sherriff's Office, Medic EMS, the Scott Emergency Communication Center and the Eldridge Fire Department all assisted in responding to the accident.

According to the release, the accident is still under investigation.

