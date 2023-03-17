Crash involving semi and van closes Route 84 in Rapids City

A multi-vehicle crash involving a semi and a van happened shortly before 10 a.m. on the east side of Rapids City.

RAPIDS CITY, Ill. — Police are investigating a crash that occurred around 10 on Friday morning on the curve from Rapids City into Port Byron on Route 84.

News 8 crews that were on scene saw the aftermath of a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi and a caravan.

Multiple emergency agencies responded including Port Byron, Hampton and Cordova, along with tow companies.

The road was closed briefly while the scene was cleared up, but is reopened at this time.

