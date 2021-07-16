Third CPO Amputee Golf Classic continues to inspire participants

"We're not limited," said Dan Medina.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Sports has its share of inspiring stories; and Palmer Hills Golf Course has had a few of those inspiring stories walk its fairways.

"It's going," said Dan Medina, laughing. "I've hit the ball."

Medina was one of the 120 players in the third annual CPO Amputee Golf Classic on July 16. Participants included therapists, physicians, practitioners and patients alike.

"Seeing all the different people going out there and just trying themselves, it's encouraging," Medina said. "Just to know that you don't have to be anyone special, just have the want and desire to do things."

Medina lost his leg 20 years ago during an accident at work.

"A 35,000-pound machine fell on my leg and took it right off," he said.

He was flown to Iowa City where his leg was amputated, and according to him, his life changed.

"Not just for me, but for my entire family," said Medina, who's a father to four children. "Everything was different after that."

He had to learn to adapt to a new lifestyle and his prosthetic leg. At first, he didn't want anyone to notice.

"Just to learn to walk again and walk normal," he said. "That was the biggest thing for me. Just I wanted to walk and not really be noticed that I had a prosthesis on or anything."

These days he has a bucket list of things he wants to accomplish, such as going skydiving, and getting back to skiing and playing softball. He's already checked scuba diving off that list. Next weekend he's checking off another: running the Bix.

"I've always wanted to run the Bix, and I never did," Medina said. "I was talking with my prosthetist and she set me up with a running leg, and I'm hoping next week I can get through it. And hopefully, that hill on the beginning doesn't wear me out too much."

He said it's going to be a good feeling when he crosses that finish line, and once he checks this off the bucket list he's going to have to find something else to add.