COVID changes New Year's celebration at Bettendorf Family Museum

The museum normally hosts a large gathering called 'noon year's eve,' but it decided to scale back the big party due to COVID.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The pandemic did not stop one popular local kids place from ringing in the new year.

Family Museum in Bettendorf hosted a smaller new year's celebration for families.

"I heard about what the museum had to celebrate the new year's today," parent Muna Omar said.

Kids were able to get creative and enjoy arts and crafts.

"It's absolutely fantastic when we do have it," Family Museum special guest Elsa said. "It's so much fun."

"My kids of course both love Elsa," Omar said.

Family Museum also included stuffed animals and styrofoam ball machines to include in the fun.

"They love it," parent Crissy Roeth said. "I don't know if I'm going to get them out of here."

Families hope the traditional celebration returns for the new year.

"The family museum is one of my favorite places to come and visit," Elsa said.