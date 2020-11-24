Annual Turkey Bowling fundraiser for River Bend Foodbank canceled

The COVID-19 pandemic made us cancel our popular yearly fundraiser.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — It's usually that time of the year for the Annual Turkey Bowling fundraiser for the River Bend Foodbank.

Since 2015, people would come to our set up location and for $5 get the chance to bowl a frozen turkey. The money raised would go to the River Bend Foodbank to help feed families in the Quad City area. Because of the coronavirus pandemic this year, that fundraiser's not happening.

But President and CEO of the River Bend Foodbank Mike Miller says the need has not slowed down.

He says they were serving nearly 160 thousand people at their peak this spring during the pandemic. That was about 13-thousand more people they were serving.

Miller says many people were experiencing food insecurity for the first time after being furloughed or let go because of COVID-19. There's also been less food to go around. The Foodbank has gotten their orders for food only half-filled.

Miller says their next concern is this holiday season will feel so different, people who normally give won't.