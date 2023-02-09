Country Style Ice Cream to move Utica Ridge location to Bettendorf

Country Style Ice Cream will close its Utica Ridge location in Davenport and moving to a new Bettendorf spot located at 3591 Tanglefoot Lane.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Country Style Ice Cream will be closing its Utica Ridge location in Davenport and moving to a new Bettendorf spot located at 3591 Tanglefoot Lane.

The popular ice cream shop announced on Thursday, Feb. 9, that the new Bettendorf location will open sometime this spring.

The Utica Ridge location will close on March 26 to allow the business to move equipment to the new Bettendorf location. The new location will be equipped with a double window drive-thru so you can get your tasty treats on the go.

Country Style has been serving the QC area since 1947, and celebrated 75 years in business in 2022.