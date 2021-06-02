Correctional officer assaulted by inmate at Anamosa State Penitentiary

An inmate reportedly fought against restraint and injured a Anamosa State Pen. correctional officer during a disciplinary hearing.

ANAMOSA, Iowa — Anamosa State Penitentiary announced that a correctional was assaulted by an inmate during a disciplinary meeting on Wednesday, June 2.

At about 9:09 a.m., an officer was supervising a restrained inmate during a virtual disciplinary meeting with an administrative law judge when the inmate became agitated and began acting out violently.

The officer then attempted to further restrain the inmate, which caused the inmate to turn violent towards the officer.

Another officer was called in to assist with subduing the inmate. During the process, he reportedly suffered an soft tissue injury to the arm, and was taken to the hospital.

The original officer and the inmate were examined by medical staff and found to not be injured by the altercation.