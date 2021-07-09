Body of Cordova woman recovered from Mississippi River after fatal car accident

Authorities recovered a car that had driven into the Mississippi and pronounced its driver deceased soon after.

CORDOVA, Ill — A Cordova woman was pronounced dead after her car was driven into the Mississippi River early Friday.

According to the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department, at bout 12:52 a.m., deputies were alerted to reports saying a vehicle had driven into the Mississippi River near Cordova.

Early investigation found that the car was travelling north through the intersection of 4th Street and Main Avenue when it drove across a private lawn and fell into the water.

Later, at about 10:20 a.m., divers were able to locate the car in the water about 200 yards south of where it fell in.

It was discovered that the car was owned and driven by 51-year-old Cordova woman Annette Hutchcraft, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.