Win tickets to see Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2022

Coming to the Adler Theatre February 22nd.

America’s favorite dance show is coming to the Adler Theatre with “Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour 2022!”

Your favorite dancers from this iconic television series hit the stage this winter with an all new show. Starring Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart and more to come! Lineup is subject to change.

Fans will see time honored dances like the Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Salsa, Tango- and everything in between. Join us for a theatrical dance show, you can’t miss!

Tickets ($59.50, $69.50, $89.50) are on sale now online here at TICKETMASTER.COM and in person at the Adler Theatre Box Office (136 E. 3rd St).

You could win tickets to the show! Just fill out the form below.

One grand prize winner will receive 4 tickets to the show and three runner-up winners will receive 2 tickets.



Deadline for entry is December 4th.