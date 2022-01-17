Enter to Win a $450 Prize Package!

This Valentine’s Day, WQAD News 8, Ruthie's at Rhythm City Casino Resort, Necker's Jewelers, and Ultimate Chocolates will bring viewers ideas about how to give his or her loved one a special Valentine’s Day.

Enter to win the Week of Love Sweepstakes Package including a $150 gift card and reservation for two at Ruthie's 7:00 P.M. on Valentine's Day, $150 gift card to Necker's Jewelers, and a $150 gift certificate to Ultimate Chocolates.