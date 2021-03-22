The Friends Experience Sweepstakes

Yes, you can sit on the iconic orange couch.

WQAD News 8 is partnering with Shingle Star to give one lucky viewer a chance to visit The Friends Experience in Chicago.

The FRIENDS™ Experience will reopen in Chicago on March 17th, 2021. Get ready to explore FRIENDS™ like never before, with 12 rooms of set recreations, original props and costumes, photo ops, a retail store and a Central Perk set.

You can pose in front of the famous fountain from the opening credits, poke Ugly Naked Guy on Monica’s balcony, explore Joey and Chandler’s, and so much more!

The sweepstakes begin Tuesday, March 23rd and ends on Friday, April 23rd. One lucky winner will be chosen on Monday, April 26th.