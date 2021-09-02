Your #SendTheLove submissions for Valentine's Day

In this time of social distancing, we want to help you send the love! Here are your messages

In this time of social distancing, we want to help you send the love! These messages will be presented on air on Good Morning Quad Cities this week and on News 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Here are your messages:

"Happy Birthday Jamie & Happy 21st Anniversary. Love you, Aimee"

"Hi! We would like to send a message to Paul. He is a Fulton, IL resident/Fulton High School graduate and a Physics Major currently in his Junior year at Hampden Sydney college in Virginia. We love and miss you, Skip! Happy birthday and happy Valentine’s Day from your family xoxo ❤️"

"I miss my Grandma. I haven't been able to see her since Covid started. I can hear her voice over the phone, but it's not the same. I miss giving her a hug. I miss sitting with her and sharing life. I miss seeing her beautiful smile. I love you Grandma Lou. ❤"

"BEST 4 LEGGED VALENTINE 💝"

