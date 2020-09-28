Rock Island Animal Hospital's Annual Halloween Pet Contest

Halloween is right around the corner and WQAD and Rock Island Animal Hospital want to see your pet's Halloween costumes! Beginning September 28th, fill out the form below and attach pictures of your pets in their best Halloween attire!
On Oct 16th, we will showcase a gallery of the top 5 pet costumes and you can vote on your favorite until October 23rd.
The top 3 finalists photos will be showcased during Good Morning Quad Cities the week of October 26th. A panel of judges will select one lucky winner from the top 3 and that winner will receive a prize package from Rock Island Animal Hospital.