Register to win tickets to the 2023 Quad City Regional Auto Show

The event will be at the Bend XPO March 3-5

Enter to win four tickets to the Quad City Regional Auto Show March 3rd - March 5th at the Bend XPO in East Moline, IL. 25 winners will be selected. Deadline for entry is February 26, 2023. Winners need to be 18+.



New cars, trucks and SUVs will fill the Bend XPO in East Moline for the 2022 Quad City Regional Auto Show on March 3rd - March 5th. Show hours are Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Family Day is Sunday, March 5 with special kids activities courtesy of iHeart Radio!

Over 120 vehicles will be at the event and the opportunity to Ride and Drive all three days!