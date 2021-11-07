Register to win tickets to see country singer and songwriter Cody Johnson in Concert

Johnson will be in concert on March 13 at Xtream Arena in Coralville, IA.

COJO Music/Warner Music Nashville country powerhouse Cody Johnson is roaring into the second half of 2021 and 2022 with an impressive slate of North American tour dates and new music. The critically acclaimed country singer and songwriter will play more than 40 shows in the United States including Coralville, IA on Friday, March 18th.

Cody Johnson’s highly anticipated return to the stage includes two sold out shows at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium. Fellow neo-traditional country mainstay, Easton Corbin, and Spotify Hot Country 2021 “Artist To Watch”, Ian Munsick, join Johnson at Xtream Arena in Coralville, IA. Tickets go on-sale Friday, November 12th, and are available online at XtreamArena.com and the Xtream Arena Box Office.

You could win tickets to the show. 5 winners will be selected to receive two tickets to the concert. Deadline for entry is November 12th.