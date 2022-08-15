Nominate a Veteran for Baths for the Brave

One veteran in the Quad Cities area will win a free walk-in safety shower remodel from Midwest Bath Co.

Midwest Bath Co. will select one veteran in the Quad Cities area to win a free walk-in safety shower remodel.

Baths for the Brave is a partnership between ten home improvement companies from across the United States who have banned together to give back to those who’ve sacrificed so much for us – our veterans. Our goal is to improve the lives of veterans in meaningful ways to say thank you for your service.

In an effort to honor our nation’s veterans, just in time for Veteran’s Day, 10 home improvement companies from across the United States are partnering to provide deserving veterans with the ultimate bath or safety shower remodel. This one-of-a-kind one-day event is called Baths for the Brave and began in Kaukauna, Wisconsin with Tundraland Home Improvements. These remodels will occur simultaneously for these preselected veterans across the country annually on November 11th.

The goal of Baths for the Brave is to improve the lives of veterans who were left disabled from their military service or have experienced hardships in their life that prevent them from completing normal everyday tasks such as bathing.

As veteran Mike Kerr, from Port Byron, Illinois puts it: “It’s a blessing in disguise.”