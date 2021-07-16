Niabi Zoo fun Day Sweepstakes

Enter to win 4 Admission Passes, train tickets and carousel passes to Niabi Zoo!

Enter for your chance to win a Family four pack to Niabi Zoo! Prize package included 4 tickets to zoo, carousel, and train. We will pick one winner in July, August, and September.

Enter today for your chance to win. Click here to learn more about Niabi Zoo.

Niabi offers a wide variety of experiences to make your visit to the Zoo even more memorable.

Currently, available experiences include:

Train Ride

Carousel Ride

Giraffe Feeding (Thursday-Sunday, 11am & 2pm). Masks are still required to feed the giraffes to ensure the safety of the animals. In case of rain, giraffe feeding will be canceled and refunds will be given.



Experiences occur on a first-come, first-serve basis. The Train and Carousel are available to ride starting at 9:00am and the final ride is at 2:30pm.