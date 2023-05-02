My Favorite Teacher 2023

WQAD News 8 is proud to partner with Blackhawk Bank & Trust, Bard Optical, Carpetland USA, & ServPro for this year’s My Favorite Teacher Contest.

WQAD News 8 is proud to partner with Blackhawk Bank & Trust and Bard Optical for this year’s My Favorite Teacher Contest.

This contest is open to all students (K-12) & active teachers within the WQAD News 8 viewing area. Each entrant must submit an essay explaining who his/her favorite teacher is/was and why that particular educator is so outstanding.

All the entries will be judged by a panel of educators and representatives from our sponsors and five “My Favorite Teachers” will be chosen.

The five winning teachers will be featured on Good Morning Quad Cities (4:30 a.m. – 7 a.m.) and News 8 at 5P during April.

Entry forms may be mailed to the following address:

My Favorite Teacher Contest

WQAD News 8

3003 Park 16th Street

Moline, IL 61265

Entry begins Jan 2, 2023 and Deadline for entry is 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

Mailed entries must be postmarked by the end of the Contest Period (2/5/23) and received by mail no later than 5 p.m. CT on February 10, 2023.

Please note that online entries may submitted only by Students who are 13 or older. If a student under the age of 13 wishes to enter online, the Student’s parent or legal guardian must submit the Student’s entry on behalf of the student. If the parent or legal guardian submits the entry, the Essay must nonetheless be entirely the work of the Student.