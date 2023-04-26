Mike Super Contest

Experience an evening of the impossible! If you enjoy magic & jaw dropping illusions, then you don't want to miss Mike Super's Live Show! He is the only magician in history to win a live magic competition on primetime US network television, and he's coming to the Vibrant Area!
Enter to win 4 tickets to Mike Super's Live Magic and Illusion show! Three lucky winners will receive a 4-pack of tickets to see Mike Super at the Vibrant Arena on Friday, May 19th.
Fill out the form below to enter. Deadline for entry is May 14th.