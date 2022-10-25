x
McManus Orthodontics Coloring Contest

Color one of the available animal pictures for a chance to win a $25 gift card PLUS $100 for your school!
Credit: WQAD

October is National Orthodontic Health Awareness Month. Celebrate with McManus Orthodontics! 

We welcome kids in grades K-12 to color any one of the pictures below for a chance to win a $25 VISA gift card! Ten winners will be chosen and featured in GMQC starting October 17th. Each winner's school will also receive a $100 Amazon gift card. 

Mail entries to Coloring Contest, 3003 Park 16th Street Moline, IL 61265, scan and send to contest@wqad.com, or drop them off at McManus Orthodontics at 4507 24th Street, Rock Island, Illinois 61201.

Deadline to enter is October 25th, 2022

Click here to print and color the animal of your choice!

