McManus Orthodontics Coloring Contest

October is National Orthodontic Health Awareness Month. Celebrate with McManus Orthodontics!
We welcome kids in grades K-12 to color any one of the pictures below for a chance to win a $25 VISA gift card! Ten winners will be chosen and featured in GMQC starting October 17th. Each winner's school will also receive a $100 Amazon gift card.
Mail entries to Coloring Contest, 3003 Park 16th Street Moline, IL 61265, scan and send to contest@wqad.com, or drop them off at McManus Orthodontics at 4507 24th Street, Rock Island, Illinois 61201.
Deadline to enter is October 25th, 2022