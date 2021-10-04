Let The Family Credit Union pay one of your bills this fall!

Credit Unions work to improve the communities they serve and the lives of their members the world over. In the month of October, The Family Credit Union and credit unions all over the world celebrate International Credit Union Day.







To celebrate, The Family Credit Union would like to improve the financial health of one member of the community this fall by paying one of his or her bills for the month of November. Car payment? Utility bill? The Family Credit Union will pay your bill up to $500.